BRAVEN - Frank A.
June 27, 2020, of Buffalo, at age 76. Beloved husband of the late Dianne M. (nee Lischak) Braven; also survived by brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (Just East of Rt. 219), where services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.