THOMAS - Frank E.

Passed away July 25, 2020, in Moodus, CT. Frank was born in Buffalo to the late Frank and Elsie (Hageman) Thomas. He was raised in Western New York and graduated from Canisius College. He is survived by his siblings Patricia (Robert) Poth, Mary (Paul) Synor, John Thomas, Shirley (Patrick) Fleckenstein, Edward (Maureen) Thomas and Jeanne (Ralph) Carpentieri; many nieces and nephews; and lifetime partner, Robert Mitchell. Frank will be interred in Moodus, CT.







