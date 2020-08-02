1/
Frank E. THOMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS - Frank E.
Passed away July 25, 2020, in Moodus, CT. Frank was born in Buffalo to the late Frank and Elsie (Hageman) Thomas. He was raised in Western New York and graduated from Canisius College. He is survived by his siblings Patricia (Robert) Poth, Mary (Paul) Synor, John Thomas, Shirley (Patrick) Fleckenstein, Edward (Maureen) Thomas and Jeanne (Ralph) Carpentieri; many nieces and nephews; and lifetime partner, Robert Mitchell. Frank will be interred in Moodus, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved