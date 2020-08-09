1/1
Frank F. TUCCI
TUCCI - Frank F.
July 28, 2020, age 85, retired Buffalo Police Detective. Beloved husband of 58 years to Jo Ann (nee Tacarella); loving father of Arlette and Darren; cherished son of the late Victor and Rae Tucci; dear brother of the late Julie and Rose Tucci. Interment was held privately by the family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Frank's life for family and friends will be held in October at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maple Rd. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
