GALLO - Frank J.
Of West Seneca, NY, August 11, 2020. Dearest Husband of 68 Years to the late Angeline M. (nee Fininzio); beloved father of Jacki Gallo Becker and Frank M. (Jenny) Gallo; cherished grandfather of Justin (Joanna) Becker; brother of the late Anna (late Anthony) Autrino, Helen (late Frank) Cottone and Carmen (Lucille) Gallo; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, 4-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday morning, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully decline. The family would like to thank Hospice Buffalo, to which memorials may be made for the wonderful care and support that they provided to the family. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patients if you experience delays in doing so. Face mask are required for entrance. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com