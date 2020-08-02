COGGINS - Frank P.

July 30, 2020, age 82, beloved husband of Helen Coggins (nee Prunella); cherished father of Evelyn Coggins (Mark Nercessian), Judine Davis (Jeffery), Christine Tufan (Gregory), Al Chase (Denise), late Daryl Chase and Jacqueline Chase; dear grandfather of twelve grandchildren and one great-grandson; treasured brother of Angeline Pellien, late Mary Murphy and late Elizabeth Cawley (Donald); also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was loved. He will be missed. He was generous, humorous and touched many lives. Frank provided guidance to others and decades of service to people in need. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.







