Franklin C. SCHLOSSIN Jr.
SCHLOSSIN - Franklin C., Jr.
Of East Aurora, August 4, 2020. Beloved father of Franklin C. (Joanne) Schlossin III and Robert W. (Denise) Schlossin; grandfather of Sam Schlossin and Olivia Schlossin; son of the late Franklin C. Schlossin Sr. and Elsa Schlossin (nee Kramer); brother of the late Donald Schlossin. Visitation, Tuesday, August 11, 4-6 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, August 12, 11 AM, at Maplewood Cemetery, East Ave., Marilla. Frank was a Livestock Dealer and Owner of Big Oaks Farm in East Aurora. He was also a School Bus Driver for the Iroquois Central School District. He enjoyed horse pulling, horseback riding, and hunting. Condolences and directions may be found online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY 14139
(716) 652-8716
