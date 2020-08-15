CZERNIEJEWSKI - Frederick B.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 14, 2020, at age 88. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (Rusinek); loving father of Mark (Corina), Sharon (late Thomas) Travern, Michele (Edward) Papaj and Fred Jr.; devoted grandfather of Mark Jr., Kevin, Malissa, Nicoelle, Ed III, Bryan, Matthew, Nicholas, Alexa and several great-grandchildren; dear brother of Joan Ackley and the late Eugene (Joanne) and Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Sunday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Fred was retired from Dunlop Tire and was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com