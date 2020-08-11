HASS - Frederick E. "Fred"
August 8, 2020 of Orchard Park, NY; husband of the late Ethel M. (nee Evans); dear father of Rebecca (Rick) Mayback, Brenda (Steve) Frank and the late Rodney (Darlene) Haas; pre-deceased by 6 siblings; grandfather of Bryan (Emily) Maybeck, Eric (Andrea) Haas, Michael (Kelly) Maybeck, Sarah (Derek) Haas-Ferguson, Mark Maybeck, Garret Frank, Leah Frank, Nick, Anthony and Daniel Nesci; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 9-11:00 AM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where services will follow at 11:00 AM. Fred was a veteran of the Korean War and belonged to the American Legion Post 567 in Orchard Park. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com