Frederick E. "Fred" HASS
HASS - Frederick E. "Fred"
August 8, 2020 of Orchard Park, NY; husband of the late Ethel M. (nee Evans); dear father of Rebecca (Rick) Mayback, Brenda (Steve) Frank and the late Rodney (Darlene) Haas; pre-deceased by 6 siblings; grandfather of Bryan (Emily) Maybeck, Eric (Andrea) Haas, Michael (Kelly) Maybeck, Sarah (Derek) Haas-Ferguson, Mark Maybeck, Garret Frank, Leah Frank, Nick, Anthony and Daniel Nesci; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 9-11:00 AM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where services will follow at 11:00 AM. Fred was a veteran of the Korean War and belonged to the American Legion Post 567 in Orchard Park. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME
250 ORCHARD PARK RD
West Seneca, NY 14224-2631
(716) 825-5205
