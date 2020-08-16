1/
Frederick L. STONEBRAKER
STONEBRAKER - Frederick L.
Age 90, August 8, 2020 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Kirkwood) Stonebraker; devoted father of Karen (Wesley) Miga and Lee (Robin) Stonebraker; adored grandfather of Ryan (Merryn) Miga, Glenn Miga, Lily and Rachel Stonebraker; great-grandson Miles Miga; dear brother of Betty (Tony) Hudi and predeceased by Kathryn (late Charles) Fechter, James (late Winona) Stonebraker; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Stonebraker was a Veteran of the US Army and a Verizon retiree. A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
