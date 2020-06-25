PUSKAR - Gail (nee Miller)
Passed away June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Donald Puskar; loving mother of Sarah Puskar, dear daughter of Frank and Bernice (Jankowski) Miller; sister of Frank (Mary) Miller, Sandy (Joe) Wittman, Patti Waterhouse, Kathi (late Chris) McNichol and Eric Miller. Friends and family may call Friday from 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 25% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Buffalo or the Roswell Park Institute. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.