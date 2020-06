PUSKAR - Gail (nee Miller)Passed away June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Donald Puskar; loving mother of Sarah Puskar, dear daughter of Frank and Bernice (Jankowski) Miller; sister of Frank (Mary) Miller, Sandy (Joe) Wittman, Patti Waterhouse, Kathi (late Chris) McNichol and Eric Miller. Friends and family may call Friday from 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 25% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Buffalo or the Roswell Park Institute. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com