Gail (Miller) PUSKAR
PUSKAR - Gail (nee Miller)
Passed away June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Donald Puskar; loving mother of Sarah Puskar, dear daughter of Frank and Bernice (Jankowski) Miller; sister of Frank (Mary) Miller, Sandy (Joe) Wittman, Patti Waterhouse, Kathi (late Chris) McNichol and Eric Miller. Friends and family may call Friday from 6-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. As you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 25% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Buffalo or the Roswell Park Institute. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel)
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
To all of Gails family and friends,
May the prayers and love of all who knew Gail help you through this difficult time. I worked with Gail at BGH early in our careers. She was always a class act; kind, hardworking, a beautiful person inside and out. I hope the memories help ease the pain in time. My deepest sympathies,
Dawn LeFevre
Dawn LeFevre
Coworker
