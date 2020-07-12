PAQUIN - Gargie O.
July 9, 2020, at age 92. Predeceased by parents Arch and Elsie Paquin, and wife Isabell Paquin; survived by his children Yvonne Allen, Dana (Ginger) Paquin, Debbie Phillips and Denise Dee; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Gardie was born on February 6, 1928, in Waynesburg, PA, but lived most of his life in Boston, NY, in a house that his father built in 1930. He served in the Merchant Marines after high school and in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic during the Korean War. He married Isabell on August 15, 1953. They remained in Boston where they raised their family and where he ran his own business, Boston Auto Electric, until his retirement. He was a big auto racing fan, private pilot, fisherman, and a great Euchre player. Over the years, he enjoyed many fishing trips with friends, as well as the Oshkosh airshow, and watching the Indy 500 in person. A private/family service will be held at a future date. He will be laid to rest next to his wife of 64 years, and both of his parents, at the Maplewood Cemetery, Boston, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
, an organization that Gardie supported for years. To send a condolence, please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhome.com