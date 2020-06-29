LOMAS - Garry D.
June 26, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" A. (nee Young) Lomas; loving father of Laurie (Keith Gregoire) Graziano; cherished grandfather of David, Michael and Gabriella Gregoire. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date from the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore. Please share condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.