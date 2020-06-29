Garry D. LOMAS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOMAS - Garry D.
June 26, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" A. (nee Young) Lomas; loving father of Laurie (Keith Gregoire) Graziano; cherished grandfather of David, Michael and Gabriella Gregoire. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date from the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore. Please share condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved