RENKO - Gary Carl
Age 73, of Lockport, NY, on August 10, 2020. Born on October 1, 1946 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Frank Paul and Jean Edith (Giancola) Calarco. He proudly served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War and retired from the former Harrison Radiator in 2007. Gary is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Schoenle; children, Marc Renko, Derek Renko, Sr., Aaron Renko, Thomas (Courtney) Schoenle and Geralyn (Tyler) Blossom; grandchildren, Sydney, Caleb, Alyssa, Derek, Jr., Janelle, Kevin, Preston and Charlotte; siblings, Joanne Renko Stahlman, Robert Calarco and Duane (Diana) Renko; his former spouse, Joanne Mule and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph (Brenda) Renko. The family will be present on Sunday, August 16th from 2-5:30 p.m. at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007) where a funeral service, concluding with Military Honors, will follow visitation at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Dave Emmons officiating. Private prayers of committal and interment will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to a Veterans charity of one's choice
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful to bring face coverings. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences, order flowers and view his tribute video by visiting Gary's tribute page at GOODLANDERCARES.com