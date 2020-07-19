LAU - Gary Frederick
Born in Buffalo, NY, on April 7, 1955. Gary unexpectedly entered into rest on July 8, 2020 during heart surgery. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford F. Lau and Mildred Mack Lau; beloved brother of four surviving sisters, Gail (Frank) Pruett, Judy (Thomas) Bubar, Donna (late William) Christie, and Susan (Thomas) Ulrich; proud uncle of six nieces, four nephews, and 21 great- nieces and nephews. He was employed at Courier Express from 1975 until its closing, and then worked at the Buffalo News until he passed away. Gary was most at home outdoors as he loved to fish, hunt, and go boating. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the American Heart Association
in his memory.