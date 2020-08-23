Gary HEFTKA

HEFTKA - Gary
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Devoted father of Christy (Shawn) Grant, Gary (Sarah) Heftka and Andy Heftka (Lisa Kowalewski); former husband of Kathy Legters; cherished grandfather of Nikolas Monaco, Savannah Grant and Benjamin Heftka; loving son of the late Edward and Irene Heftka; dear brother of the late Elaine Frank and the late Kenneth (Kathie) Heftka; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Rapids Bible Church, 7209 Rapids Road, Lockport, NY, at 3:00 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).
