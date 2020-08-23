McAnulty - Gary L.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joan (nee Blake) McAnulty; devoted father of Traci McAnulty, Jill (Scott) Lupiani and Scott (Kimberlyn) McAnulty; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Lowell and Ruth McAnulty; dear brother of James (Alice), Dave (Peggy), and Linda (Dave) Ress; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com