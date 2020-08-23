1/
Gary L. McAnulty
McAnulty - Gary L.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joan (nee Blake) McAnulty; devoted father of Traci McAnulty, Jill (Scott) Lupiani and Scott (Kimberlyn) McAnulty; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Lowell and Ruth McAnulty; dear brother of James (Alice), Dave (Peggy), and Linda (Dave) Ress; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
