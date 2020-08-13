1/1
Gary S. JUNGIER
JUNGIER - Gary S.
Of Tonawanda, unexpectedly, August 10, 2020, age 64, born December 5, 1955 in North Tonawanda, son of the late Anthony and Michaeline Jungier.Loving father of Gary (Kimberly), Stephen (Love) and Shaun (fiancee Jennifer Gargano) Jungier; grandfather of Connor, Tyler, Bailey and Cadence Jungier; brother of Kenneth (Linda), Anthony (Mary) and the late Carolann Jungier; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Services will be held Saturday. August 15, 2020, at 11 AM in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., at the Veterans Altar Area. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, online guest registry at www.wattengel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 13, 2020.
