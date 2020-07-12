MacCleverty - Gary Thomas
Of Aliso Viejo, CA, formerly of Kenmore, June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen L. Gregg MacCleverty; dear father of Tara (Mark) Kelch, Brenden MacCleverty, Caitlin (Robert) Blystone, Andrew Lowes and Meghan (James) Berry; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; son of the late Edgar and E. Joan Craig MacCleverty; brother of Sharon Shearman, Gail J. MacCleverty, and the late Craig and Brian MacCleverty; special nephew of Jann (late Carl) Thomas. Gary was retired after 27 years, as Captain of the LA County Fire Department. A private Interment held by the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery is planned. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PANCAN.ORG
