Gary Thomas MacCleverty
MacCleverty - Gary Thomas
Of Aliso Viejo, CA, formerly of Kenmore, June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen L. Gregg MacCleverty; dear father of Tara (Mark) Kelch, Brenden MacCleverty, Caitlin (Robert) Blystone, Andrew Lowes and Meghan (James) Berry; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; son of the late Edgar and E. Joan Craig MacCleverty; brother of Sharon Shearman, Gail J. MacCleverty, and the late Craig and Brian MacCleverty; special nephew of Jann (late Carl) Thomas. Gary was retired after 27 years, as Captain of the LA County Fire Department. A private Interment held by the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery is planned. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PANCAN.ORG are preferred. Condolences may be sent online to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
