Gary W. BIRD
BIRD - Gary W.
Age 66, entered into rest August 1, 2020. Son of the late William and Jacqueline (Finco) Bird; father of Amy and Lucas Potrzebowski; grandfather of Nikolai Candino; brother of John (Jacqueline) Bird, Kathleen (late Morris) Stewart and Linda (Jerry) Shafer; cousin of Stefan (Judy) Stockton and Sedra (Fred) Hyde; several nieces and nephews also survive. Services will be private. Interment in Elmwood Cemetery, Batavia. Memorials to Batavia Concert Band, P.O. Box 1705, Batavia, NY 14021. Please share condolences online at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by H.E. TURNER & CO. FUNERAL HOME, Batavia.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home
403 East Main Street
Batavia, NY 14020
(585) 343-8868
