Gay C. (Craggs) WALSER
WALSER - Gay C. (nee Craggs)
Age 83, of Williamsville, NY, passed away June 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She joins her husband of 50 years, Guy O. Walser Jr., in Heaven. Gay was born in Panama, raised in Guatemala, educated in Switzerland, and finished at the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. She fell in love with and married her late husband at St. Thomas Church in Manhattan. Gay raised five children and was a church secretary until she was called to study for the diaconate. She became one of the first female Episcopal deacons in Western New York on June 9, 1984. She served at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Riverside and Calvary Episcopal Church in Williamsville, NY, retiring in November 2003. Gay is survived by her children Gay K., Guy O. III, Rebecca L., Hugh C. (Shell) and Michael J. (Jen) Walser; and her beloved grandchildren Joshua A., Bryan M., Benjamin O. and Carter B. Walser. Private Services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-1174
