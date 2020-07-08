BRYANT - Geneva C.
Entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2020. Beloved mother of Evangelist Sandra Scruggs and Minister Diana Morrow. A walk through viewing for all who loved her will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6 PM to 9 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street. Family will privately gather on Friday, July 10, 2020, 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., for a Celebration of Life. Entombment Oakwood Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing required. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com