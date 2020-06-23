Genevieve E. (Sobocinski) FERENC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERENC - Genevieve E. (nee Sobocinski) June 20, 2020, age 97, wife of the late Frank; dear mother of Peter (Terry), Judith Waterrose and the late Paulette Kaiser and Martin; loving grandmother of Marc, Lee (Lynn), Katie and Caroline (Patrick); great-grandmother of Katrina, Lily, Christian, Elle and Maggie; sister of Daniel and the late Florian and Alfreda; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Friday at 10AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WINGS at St. Martha Parish. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved