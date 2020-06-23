FERENC - Genevieve E. (nee Sobocinski) June 20, 2020, age 97, wife of the late Frank; dear mother of Peter (Terry), Judith Waterrose and the late Paulette Kaiser and Martin; loving grandmother of Marc, Lee (Lynn), Katie and Caroline (Patrick); great-grandmother of Katrina, Lily, Christian, Elle and Maggie; sister of Daniel and the late Florian and Alfreda; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Friday at 10AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WINGS at St. Martha Parish. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.