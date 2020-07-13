1/1
Genevieve M. (Powroznik) GREAVES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREAVES - Genevieve M.
(nee Powroznik)
Of South Buffalo, July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Robert Greaves; loving mother of John W. Cathy), Elizabeth (Stan) Markiewicz, Lawrence (Kim), Kelly (Mary), Genevieve (Bob) Jagodzinski, Peggy (late Lyle) Hull, Lynda (Joe) Otto, Maryalice (late Greg) Paniccia, Patrick and the late James Warren Greaves; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 5-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. Funeral Services will be held from the Bread Of Life Church, 1638 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, Wednesday, at 1 PM. Please assemble at church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14210-1834
(716) 823-3340
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved