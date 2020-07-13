GREAVES - Genevieve M.
(nee Powroznik)
Of South Buffalo, July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Robert Greaves; loving mother of John W. Cathy), Elizabeth (Stan) Markiewicz, Lawrence (Kim), Kelly (Mary), Genevieve (Bob) Jagodzinski, Peggy (late Lyle) Hull, Lynda (Joe) Otto, Maryalice (late Greg) Paniccia, Patrick and the late James Warren Greaves; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 5-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. Funeral Services will be held from the Bread Of Life Church, 1638 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, Wednesday, at 1 PM. Please assemble at church.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 13, 2020.