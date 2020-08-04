CZILLI - Genevieve Marie
(nee Deinzer)
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Genevieve Marie (of Windsor, Ontario, Canada) on August 1, 2020. She entered into eternal life peacefully in the loving presence of family, one month before her 85th birthday. Beloved wife of Edward (deceased), having shared 57 years of marriage; dearest mother of Edward (Anita), Michael A., and James C. Darling; daughter of the late Leo and Marie Deinzer (nee Conrad); loving sister of the late Jerome E. (Virginia), and Paul J. (Betty). Though a longtime resident of Windsor, Genevieve cherished the city and people of Buffalo, her birthplace and beloved hometown. Her gentle, warm, loving nature comforted all who knew her. Her hope and trust in God inspired the many whose lives she touched, whether in the workplace as a young secretary or later in the home as a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. Her kindness and caring ways played a tremendous part in lifting the spirits and touching the hearts of everyone she met. She was devoted to her extended family in Buffalo and remembered all their special days with cards and notes filled with love. She enjoyed corresponding by pen or email, and her beautiful handwriting was a welcome sight to her loved ones both near and far. Her joyful spirit was reflected in her love of dancing, opera, big band music, and watching musicals. Visitation at WINDSOR CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3048 Dougall Avenue, 519-253-7234, Thursday August 6, 2020. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Theresa Church, 1991 Norman Road, ON, 519-948-4133, Friday August 7, 2020, at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at www.windsorchapel.com