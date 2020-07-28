1/1
George CAROZZI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carozzi - George
Of Hamburg, NY, and formerly of Lawtons, NY. July 26, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 67 years of Bettie L. Carozzi; cherished father of Larry G. Carozzi, Michelle (Michael) Casciano, and the late Mary (Lee) Fisher; loving grandpa of Bethany (Spencer) Reed, Brittany (Isaac) Shafer, Tyler Fisher, and Cole and Gianna Casciano; great-grandpa of five; brother of Yvonne (Philip) Schmitz, and the late Julius Carozzi. A virtual Memorial Service will take place at the direction of the family on Monday August 3, 2020, at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved