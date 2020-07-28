George CAROZZI

Carozzi - George

Of Hamburg, NY, and formerly of Lawtons, NY. July 26, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 67 years of Bettie L. Carozzi; cherished father of Larry G. Carozzi, Michelle (Michael) Casciano, and the late Mary (Lee) Fisher; loving grandpa of Bethany (Spencer) Reed, Brittany (Isaac) Shafer, Tyler Fisher, and Cole and Gianna Casciano; great-grandpa of five; brother of Yvonne (Philip) Schmitz, and the late Julius Carozzi. A virtual Memorial Service will take place at the direction of the family on Monday August 3, 2020, at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







