An audiologist and longtime resident of Vestal, NY, George Ludwig died unexpectedly on August 21, 2020, at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved family who misses him already: Debby Ludwig, Amy Ludwig VanDerwater (Mark), Heidi Ludwig Zvolensky (Joseph Bouley), Hope VanDerwater, Georgia VanDerwater, Henry VanDerwater, Jack Zvolensky, and Luke Bouley. George was born in Buffalo, NY, on March 5, 1944, as the only child of George Ludwig and Geraldine (Pappier) Ludwig. A 1962 graduate of Amherst High School, he attended Union College for three years, served as a Vista volunteer, and graduated from Franklin College in 1968 with a degree in Economics. George worked for many years at Northrup Supply, General Electric, and Rehabilitation Services Incorporated. In 1989, he graduated again, this time from Ithaca College with an MS in Audiology. As owner of Audiology Associates from 2001 to 2018, he cared deeply for his patients and took great pride in bringing the sounds of love back into their lives. George was a devoted father and an avid reader and learner, fascinated by history, art, the stock market, and genealogy. If George called you on the phone, he would often make you laugh right away by pretending to be someone else, and if you needed help with anything from home repair to travel planning, you could count on his wisdom and gruff kindness. George adored sitting beside a lake, eating foods from his childhood, and surprising people. Enormously proud of his grandchildren, he was always interested in the tiny details of their lives, and his humor and strong presence will be profoundly missed by many. A frequent and quiet contributor to numerous charities, George was generous even in death, offering the gift of life through organ and tissue donation, and his ashes will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. While no services will be held, anyone who wishes to honor George's life is encouraged to do so by donating to a cause that mattered to him: Mom's House (Johnson City, NY) or the Salvation Army. George's family is thankful to the emergency room staff of Wilson Hospital for their dedication and to George's local friends who meant so much to him.







