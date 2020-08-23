1/1
George M. STRENKOSKI
STRENKOSKI - George M.
Of Wheatfield, passed away on August 18, 2020, in his home at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife Margaret; loving father to Gerald, Beth, Susan and the late Karen; grandfather to three; survived by many nieces, nephews; (sister) Betty Cupack-Taylor and (sister-in-law) Delores Strenkoski. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Town of Wheatfield Lions Club to honor George. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for family. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, online guest registry at www.wattengel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
