OLIVER - George N. "Butch"
Of West Seneca, entered into rest July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Hazlett) Oliver; devoted father of George Oliver III, Deborah Oliver and Donald (Erin) Oliver; cherished grandfather of Nolan and Jack; loving son of the late George and Anna Oliver; dear brother of the late Eileen (late Charles) Cammarta; fond uncle of the late Chuckie Cammarta; brother-in-law of Katherine (late William) Tomasic, Jerome (Judy) Hazlett and the late Gregory Hazlett. Also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 11-1 o'clock. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment lakeside Cemetery. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com