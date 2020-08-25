1/1
George W. MILSOM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILSOM - George W.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine (nee Rollek) Milsom. Devoted father of Kevin (Jolene) and Kimberly Milsom. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan Gioia. Loving son of the late Wesley and Agnes Milsom. Dear brother of Janet (late Raymond) Bastone, Gail (late Paul) Oatmeyer and the late Edward Milsom. Also survived by his "buddy" Jaximus. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-7PM, where military honors and a prayer service will follow. Mr. Milsom was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #735. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved