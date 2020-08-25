MILSOM - George W.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine (nee Rollek) Milsom. Devoted father of Kevin (Jolene) and Kimberly Milsom. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan Gioia. Loving son of the late Wesley and Agnes Milsom. Dear brother of Janet (late Raymond) Bastone, Gail (late Paul) Oatmeyer and the late Edward Milsom. Also survived by his "buddy" Jaximus. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-7PM, where military honors and a prayer service will follow. Mr. Milsom was an Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #735. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227.