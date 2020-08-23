MESCHES - Georgia K.
August 22, 2020, in Houston, TX, wife of the late Harry Mesches; mother of Susan Mesches, Cheryl Mesches and Steven Mesches; sister of Jane Kolber; grandmother of Shaina (Mauricio) Bielaz, Rachel (Jeff) Natter and Sami Bissonnet, Gabrielle and Hannah Mesches; great-grandmother of Oren, Dori and Talia Bielaz. A private graveside Service will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
