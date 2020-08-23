1/
Georgia K. MESCHES
MESCHES - Georgia K.
August 22, 2020, in Houston, TX, wife of the late Harry Mesches; mother of Susan Mesches, Cheryl Mesches and Steven Mesches; sister of Jane Kolber; grandmother of Shaina (Mauricio) Bielaz, Rachel (Jeff) Natter and Sami Bissonnet, Gabrielle and Hannah Mesches; great-grandmother of Oren, Dori and Talia Bielaz. A private graveside Service will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
