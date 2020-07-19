1/1
Gerald A. SERVISS
SERVISS - Gerald A.
Of Orchard Park, NY, July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra J. (Grundel) Serviss; son of the late Milton and Ruth (Rohe) Serviss; brother of Thomas E. (Terri) Serviss; loving uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park. COVID rules apply. Services and Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
