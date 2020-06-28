NIETOPSKI - Gerald Anthony
"Gerry"
Passed away peacefully at age 84 on June 14, 2020 in Buffalo, NY. Dear son of the late Harry and Sally (Kaczorowski) Nietopski; beloved husband of Christina M. Nietopski; father of the late Mark James Nietopski; godfather of seven. Gerry served in the US Army reserves for six years. Memorial donations to Canisus High School, Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 where Gerry achieved All-Catholic for baseball. Funeral and Military Services were privately held by the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.