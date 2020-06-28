Gerald Anthony "Gerry" NIETOPSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NIETOPSKI - Gerald Anthony
"Gerry"
Passed away peacefully at age 84 on June 14, 2020 in Buffalo, NY. Dear son of the late Harry and Sally (Kaczorowski) Nietopski; beloved husband of Christina M. Nietopski; father of the late Mark James Nietopski; godfather of seven. Gerry served in the US Army reserves for six years. Memorial donations to Canisus High School, Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 where Gerry achieved All-Catholic for baseball. Funeral and Military Services were privately held by the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved