Gerald D. FORYS
FORYS - Gerald D.
August 4, 2020; beloved husband of Edwina "Dolly" (nee Nabozny); dear father of Jeremy (Ghada); loving grandfather of Lauren, Matthew and Brady; son of the late John and Julia; brother of Leonard (Rhonda), John J. and Denise (Chester) Wiech; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) where Prayers will take place Saturday, 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Annunciation, Elma, 10 AM. Jerry was a Vietnam Army Veteran who gave much of his free time to the Church of the Annunciation. He was co-founder of The Queens Players theater group and longtime owner of the Aurora Dry Cleaners. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
8
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
