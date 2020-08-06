FORYS - Gerald D.
August 4, 2020; beloved husband of Edwina "Dolly" (nee Nabozny); dear father of Jeremy (Ghada); loving grandfather of Lauren, Matthew and Brady; son of the late John and Julia; brother of Leonard (Rhonda), John J. and Denise (Chester) Wiech; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) where Prayers will take place Saturday, 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Annunciation, Elma, 10 AM. Jerry was a Vietnam Army Veteran who gave much of his free time to the Church of the Annunciation. He was co-founder of The Queens Players theater group and longtime owner of the Aurora Dry Cleaners. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com