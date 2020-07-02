1/
Gerald J. BRACCI
BRACCI - Gerald J.
Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years to Lilia (nee Colafranceschi); devoted father of Joseph (Kathleen), Susan (Anthony) Gullo, and Michael (Suzanne) Bracci; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Alexa, Justin, Adam, Nicholas, Amanda, Anthony and Michela; loving son of the late Americo and Clementine Bracci; dear brother of Joanne (late Edward) Ryczek, and Donald (Marlene) Bracci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.) on Thursday, July 2 from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning, July 3, at 10 o'clock in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna. Please assemble at church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Bracci was an Army veteran and avid golfer. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
