Gerald PETROFF

PETROFF - Gerald
Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Petroff; devoted father of Gerald M. Petroff and Alycia (Michael) O'Connor; cherished grandfather of Dylan; loving son of the late Denio and Anna Petroff; dear brother of the late Mary and Michael. No prior visitation.Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Petroff was a veteran of the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.