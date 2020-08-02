Hand - Gerald R.
Of West Seneca, NY, April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Dorothy (nee Horn); father of David, Gary (Janette), Daniel (Donna), Jeffrey (Carol) and Julianne (George) Turner; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother of Donald, Edna Lessard, William, and the late Walter, Harold, Helen Rice and Doris Williams. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service that will be held August 15th at 11 AM at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd, West Seneca. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 92 Houghton, NY 14744, or Odosagih Bible Conference, 3204 Hazelmere Ave P.O. Box 107 Machias, NY 14101. Share your online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com