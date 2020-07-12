SYROCZYNSKI - Gerald R.
"Jerry"
Of Depew, NY, July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Wyzykowski) Syroczynski; dearest father of Daniel (late Daryl), Michael (Sandra), Gary (Jill) and Cynthia Syroczynski; loving grandfather of Jamie and Justin; brother of Richard (Nancy) Syroczynski and Diane (Larry) Hare; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Jerry. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com