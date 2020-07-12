Weber - Gerald V.
Gerald V. Weber, son of the late Vincent J. and Margaret (Biebel) Weber, passed peacefully at his home, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Mary Ann Diem for 57 years, he was born March 31, 1931, in Buffalo, NY, where he attended Canisius High School and Canisius College. Gerry and Mary Ann moved to Myrtle Beach in 1983. Gerald was a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Weber, an avid golfer, was a long-time member of the Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach and the Cherry Hill Club in Fort Erie, Ontario. He was passionate about his career as a stockbroker, which began at Common Dann in Buffalo and culminated at Capital Investment Group in Myrtle Beach, Mr. Weber continued working until last month. In high school, he was a member of the basketball team and camera club, which nurtured a lifelong love of photography. He was very enthusiastic about his hobbies, from candle making to furniture making, and was especially fond of international travel with his wife, and later his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his six children David Weber (Kym Voelker), Robert (Chris) Weber, Ellen (Lee) Katz, Suzanne Weber, Katherine Weber, Linda (Steve) Craft. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Josephs Indian School at https://www..stjo.org
, his favorite charity. An online guest book is available at msfh.net