QUICK - Geraldine A.
(nee Fanara)
July 9, 2020, age 81, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Quick; dearest mother of Thomas Quick, Laura (Jon) Kirk, Sharon Quick, Karen Quick and David Quick; grandmother of Jayson, Sherry, Theodore, Jessica and four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Charles and Rose (nee Arent) Fanara; sister of Lorraine Bottita; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Crittenden, NY. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.