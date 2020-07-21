1/1
Gerard C. SONNENFELD
SONNENFELD - Gerard C.
Of Lancaster, NY, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 94; beloved husband of the late Teresa R. (nee Monczynski) Sonnenfeld; devoted father of Kathleen (William) Muhlenbeck, Michael (Shelley) Sonnenfeld, Patrick (Valerie) Sonnenfeld and the late Faith (late Michael) Czapla; loving grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Loretta (late Thaddeus) Sczesniak, and the late Irving (late Margaret) Sonnenfeld; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 10:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Jerry was a WWII United States Navy Veteran and a retiree of Conrail. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
