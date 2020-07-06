RIEMER - Gerhardt W.
Age 91, died July 4, 2020; predeceased by his wife, Betty Jane; brother, David Riemer; sister, Eunice Foote; survived by his children, Debra (William) Trowbridge, Marcia (David) Webster, Timothy (Kristin) Riemer, Mary (Daniel) Hahn, Susan (Alex) Knowles, Michael Riemer; brother, Martin Riemer, fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews. Calling hours, St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 6377 Wolcottsville Rd., Akron, NY, 14001, Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday August 15th, 10 AM, in church. Burial, St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Arrangements by BATES,WALLACE & HEATH FUNERAL HOME, Middle-port. To share a special memory please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com