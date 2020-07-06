1/
Gerhardt Walter RIEMER
Age 91, died July 4, 2020; predeceased by his wife, Betty Jane; brother, David Riemer; sister, Eunice Foote; survived by his children, Debra (William) Trowbridge, Marcia (David) Webster, Timothy (Kristin) Riemer, Mary (Daniel) Hahn, Susan (Alex) Knowles, Michael Riemer; brother, Martin Riemer, fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews. Calling hours, St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 6377 Wolcottsville Rd., Akron, NY, 14001, Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, August 15th, 10 AM, in church. Burial, St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Arrangements by BATES, WALLACE & HEATH FUNERAL HOME, Middleport. To share a special memory, please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home
38 State St
Middleport, NY 14105
7167359244
