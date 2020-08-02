KAMINSKI - Gertrude E.
(nee Zajas)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brownie F. Kaminski; devoted mother of Donna, Paul, Karen Kunze and James Kaminski; loving grandma of Kevin (Casey), Brandi, Nick Jr. and Aaron; proceeded in death by her brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtown Chapel). Please leave your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com