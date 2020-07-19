1/1
Gertrude "Trudy" (Gerencser) WALBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALBERT - Gertrude
"Trudy"(nee Gerencser)
Went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. Cherished wife for 57 years of Carl Walbert; beloved mother of Michele (Gregory) Pratt, Jason (Sondra) Walbert; loving grandmother of Brendan and Lydia Pratt and Jacob and Ella Walbert; precious sister of, Mary (the late Paul) Kadas, Elizabeth (Roger) Wolbach, and Daniel (Rosemarie) Gerencser and the late Theresa (late Frank) Urban. She volunteered much of her time at St. Stephens Church, on Grand Island, and Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where she worked for several years in Ambulatory Surgery. Friends may call Monday, 4-7 PM, at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephens Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved