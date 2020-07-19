WALBERT - Gertrude
"Trudy"(nee Gerencser)
Went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. Cherished wife for 57 years of Carl Walbert; beloved mother of Michele (Gregory) Pratt, Jason (Sondra) Walbert; loving grandmother of Brendan and Lydia Pratt and Jacob and Ella Walbert; precious sister of, Mary (the late Paul) Kadas, Elizabeth (Roger) Wolbach, and Daniel (Rosemarie) Gerencser and the late Theresa (late Frank) Urban. She volunteered much of her time at St. Stephens Church, on Grand Island, and Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where she worked for several years in Ambulatory Surgery. Friends may call Monday, 4-7 PM, at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephens Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com