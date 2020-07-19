1/1
Gilbert W. "Smitty" SMITH
SMITH - Gilbert W. "Smitty"
July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary (Pettingill) Smith; loving father of Kevin (Heather) Smith and Dawn (Daniel) Janish; dear grandfather of Megan, Michael and Madison Smith, Dylan and Devin Janish; survived by five sisters, predeceased by one sister and three brothers. Family present for memorial visitation on Thursday at 5 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Flowers are gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
7166328200
Memories & Condolences
