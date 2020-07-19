SMITH - Gilbert W. "Smitty"
July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary (Pettingill) Smith; loving father of Kevin (Heather) Smith and Dawn (Daniel) Janish; dear grandfather of Megan, Michael and Madison Smith, Dylan and Devin Janish; survived by five sisters, predeceased by one sister and three brothers. Family present for memorial visitation on Thursday at 5 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Flowers are gratefully declined. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com