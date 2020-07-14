KOEHLER - Gisela H. (nee Brunath)
July 11, 2020, age 87, beloved wife of Guenter; dear mother of Hiltrud Allen, Kristina (James) Loyd and Eckart (Paulette) Koehler; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Martin, Hannah, Evan and Dylan; sister of the late Franz, Hannelore, Klaus and Peter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held at the convenience of the family. Gisela was a Nurse in Germany and continued her love for the healthcare profession when she came to the U.S. She enjoyed being a part of her grand-children's lives and her gardening. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the compassionate staff at Harris Hill Nursing Facility. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com