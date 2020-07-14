1/1
KOEHLER - Gisela H. (nee Brunath)
July 11, 2020, age 87, beloved wife of Guenter; dear mother of Hiltrud Allen, Kristina (James) Loyd and Eckart (Paulette) Koehler; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Martin, Hannah, Evan and Dylan; sister of the late Franz, Hannelore, Klaus and Peter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held at the convenience of the family. Gisela was a Nurse in Germany and continued her love for the healthcare profession when she came to the U.S. She enjoyed being a part of her grand-children's lives and her gardening. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the compassionate staff at Harris Hill Nursing Facility. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
