CHESTNUT - Gladys H.
(nee Carter)
Departed this life July 10, 2020. Wife of the late Alex N. Chestnut; dearest mother of LaVerne (Frank E. III) Merriweather, Earl (Evangeline) Chestnut and Gladys Nadine Chestnut; daughter of the late Guthrie Sr. and Clara L. (nee Robinson) Carter; sister of Jerome (Josie) Carter, Sandra (Maurice) Harrington, the late Bernard Carter and the late Guthrie Carter, Jr.; also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and cherished friends. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2 PM-5 PM, where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday July 20, at 11 AM. Rev. Angela Stewart officiating. (Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited.) Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com