DeWITT - Glenn M.
Age 63, July 3, 2020, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved son of Harry and the late Ruth (nee Whallon) DeWitt; devoted brother of Garry DeWitt and Ginny (Rick) Armstrong of Binghamton, NY; adored uncle of Jake and Luke Armstrong; dear father-figure of Mindy; also survived by 15 cousins and many friends. Private services. Memorials may be made in memory of Glenn to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com